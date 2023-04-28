Driver kills two in Madrid as he tries to escape police check

A driver fleeing from police killed two pedestrians and injured several others in the centre of Madrid on Thursday.



The man accelerated when officers tried to stop him because a baby onboard the vehicle was not sitting in the required child seat, police said.



He then hit several pedestrians at high speed in a busy street in the Spanish capital's Latina district, killing two and slightly injuring three others, according to the emergency services on Twitter.



The car came to a halt shortly afterwards with its windscreen smashed.



In total, two men, one woman and the baby had been aboard the car, it said.



All three adults were known criminals who had a record of thefts, among other things, Spanish daily El País reported, citing police sources.



The woman and the other passenger were arrested on the spot while the baby was taken into the care of the youth welfare office. The driver was initially able to flee on foot, but turned himself in at a police station hours later, police said.



