Roger Waters slams Frankfurt after concert cancelled, plans to sue

Published March 28,2023

In this April 1, 2011 file photo, Roger Waters performs during his "The Wall Tour 2010/2011" in Milan, Italy. (AP Photo)

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters slammed the city of Frankfurt for cancelling his concert due to anti-Semitic remarks, calling the move an attack on artistic freedom.



"The decision makers in Frankfurt know that they are on the wrong side of the law," he said in a statement issued in London on Tuesday. State officials had called on the company operating the venue to cancel the May 28 concert.



"Politicians have no right to intimidate and bully artists and their fans with performance bans," the singer said.



Waters reiterated his intention to pursue legal measures to ensure his performance goes ahead as planned. "I am fighting for all of our human rights, including the right to freedom of speech. We are on the road to Frankfurt. Frankfurt, here we come!"



Waters is scheduled to perform in Hamburg, Cologne, Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt in May. There were protests and demands for bans in all five cities.



After a legal wrangle, the city of Munich decided to allow Waters' May 21 concert to go ahead.



He called the city of Munich's decision "good news for freedom of speech in Germany."



Munich was also criticized for the decision, including by Israel's ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, who called Waters an anti-Semite and said his concerts should be cancelled, referring to the fact that the musician has released balloons in the shape of a pig emblazoned with a Star of David at concerts.



Waters' statements on the war in Ukraine have also caused a stir. He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to use the war to fight fascism in Ukraine and that the United States was the main aggressor.





























