Demonstration at Berlinale red carpet on anniversary of Ukraine war

Berlin continued its wave of support for Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's full invasion, with a demonstration at the capital's international film festival, the Berlinale.



The planned solidarity action was a gathering of about 50 invited guests on the red carpet with several celebrities holding up signs in the colours of Ukraine saying "Stand with Ukraine."



In addition to the two Berlinale heads Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, this year's jury president, US actress Kristen Stewart, and other jury members participated in the action.



They were supported by Berlin's Culture Minister Claudia Roth and Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev.



Berlin's renowned film festival was characterized by several expressions of solidarity for Ukraine and discussion rounds on the war.



During the opening gala, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a live broadcast. Ukrainian films and productions dealing with the war were also shown, such as US director Sean Penn's film "Superpower" set in Ukraine.



