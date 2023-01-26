After the "Song of Revenge" .. Pique challenges Shakira with a picture with his girlfriend

After keeping her identity and their relationship as a secret, the retired footballer and Barcelona star, Gerard Pique, finally published a picture that with his new girlfriend who betrayed the mother of his two children and the Colombian singer Shakira who the latter targeted them with her last song.

Shakira, 45, separated from Pique, 35, in June 2022, after a 12-year relationship.

On Wednesday, Pique posted a picture with his girlfriend Clara Chia, 23 years old, on his Instagram account, to make their relationship "official".