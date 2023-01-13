MUSIC LEGEND ELVIS PRESLEYS ONLY CHILD LISA MARIE PRESLEY DIES AT 54

US singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of late rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, died Thursday at the age of 54, her mother said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said in a statement to People magazine.

According to US media reports, Presley died hours after her housekeeper found her unresponsive in her bedroom in Calabasas, California.

Her ex-husband, actor and musician Danny Keough, performed CPR until emergency responders arrived. She was rushed to the hospital for suspected cardiac arrest.

Presley was put in an induced coma on life support with a temporary pacemaker but died hours later.