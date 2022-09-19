RUSSIAN POP STAR ALLA PUGACHEVA UNDER PRESSURE AFTER CRITICIZING MOSCOWS WAR

News
Russian pop star Alla Pugacheva under pressure after criticizing Moscow's war
Published September 19,2022
Russian pop singer Alla Pugacheva is coming under pressure from Moscow after voicing criticism of the Kremlin's war on Ukraine.
"These poets, harlequins and jugglers just need a chance to sing and dance, to make merry and to take vulgar smart-alecky shit," the head of the Russian president's human rights commission, Valery Fadeyev, said in a post on the commission's website.
Pugacheva is considered a superstar in her homeland and one of her best-known songs is called "Harlekino."
Pro-Kremlin Russian rap singer Timati has also lashed out at Pugacheva, slamming her for lacking patriotism.
Pugacheva had said that as the Justice Ministry blacklisted her husband Maxim Galkin as a "foreign agent," she wanted to be counted as a foreign agent too.
"Because I am in solidarity with my husband, an honest, decent and sincere man, a real and unforgettable patriot of Russia, who wishes his homeland prosperity, a peaceful life, freedom of speech and an end to our boys dying for illusory purposes that make our country a pariah and complicate the lives of our citizens," she said in an Instagram post.
While many noted her criticism of the war, which is illegal in Russia, the Kremlin did not comment on Pugacheva's statement. State media only reported on her call to be branded a "foreign agent."
Others however showed support including Yulia Navalnya, the wife of jailed dissident Alexei Navalny, who posted Pugacheva's comments on Instagram.
Meanwhile Britain's Pet Shop Boys tweeted: "We admire the courage and honesty of the legendary Russian superstar Alla Pugacheva who has denounced Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine saying it has made Russia 'a pariah'."
Under Russian law, Moscow's war on Ukraine can only be referred to as a special military operation and penalties for criticizing the Russian army's actions were made tougher shortly after the war began.