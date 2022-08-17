Famous German director Wolfgang Petersen dies at 81

Famous German director Wolfgang Petersen died at 81, The Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday.

His publicist Michelle Bega said the director died of pancreatic cancer at his home.

Petersen was particularly known for writing and directing the 1981 anti-war movie Das Boot, which won two Academy Awards.

The movie starred German actor Jurgen Prochnow as the captain of a doomed crew of German submariners which are plunged into a series of dangerous missions during the World War II.

The movie launched his international debut.

In Hollywood , he made eight films, including political thriller In the Line of Fire (1993), Outbreak; Air Force One (1997), The Perfect Storm (2000), and Troy (2004), giving five consecutive box office hits, the outlet detailed.



