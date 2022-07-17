Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have gotten married in Las Vegas - reports

 Contact Us
Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married this weekend in Las Vegas, 18 years after their first romance failed, court records showed. The couple tied the knot Saturday, according to a marriage license they filed in Clark County, Nevada.

Published July 17,2022
Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have gotten married in Las Vegas, media reported on Sunday, after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together.

The New York Post's Page Six said it had obtained a marriage license from Clark County in the state of Nevada filed on Saturday that shows Lopez and Affleck are married. Celebrity website TMZ also reported the news.

Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo known popularly as "Bennifer," got back together last year after almost 20 years. They got engaged in April of this year.

They became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s, with his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring for Lopez. But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.