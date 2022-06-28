Famous Turkish actor Cüneyt Arkın dies at age 85

Famous Turkish actor Cüneyt Arkın died Tuesday at the age of 85, hospital sources said.

The actor, who gave the Turkish Yeşilçam movie industry many blockbusters, died at a hospital in Istanbul where he was taken after he suffered a cardiac arrest at home.

The veteran actor, whose real name was Fahrettin Cüreklibatur, was born in 1937 in the central Eskişehir province and acted in over 300 movies.

A graduate of Istanbul Medical School, Arkın left his job as a physician and became a leading figure of the Yeşilçam.