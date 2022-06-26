KENDRICK LAMAR TO CLOSE GLASTONBURY AFTER MCCARTNEYS EXPLOSIVE SET

Kendrick Lamar is set to close out Glastonbury as the festival's final headliner the day after Paul McCartney delivered an explosive history-making set.



The US rapper will be the last performer to take to the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, concluding the festivities in south-west England.



Soul singer Diana Ross is also on the bill for the final day as she fills the Sunday teatime legends slot.



Lamar's upcoming show on the main stage will mark his Glastonbury debut.



He is expected to play a range of hit tracks including songs from his recently released fifth studio album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers.



It was announced in 2020 that the Grammy-winning singer would headline Glastonbury's 50th anniversary edition but the festival has faced two years of delays due to the pandemic.



The Pyramid Stage will host an array of talent before Lamar including Lorde, Elbow, Herbie Hancock, DakhaBrakha and Black Dyke Band.



There will also be musical stars across the festival's multiple stages with the Pet Shop Boys and Years & Years performing on the Other Stage.



While electronic duo Bicep will headline the West Holts Stage, Charli XCX will close the John Peel Stage and Imelda May and McFly will both play the Avalon Stage.



On Saturday evening, McCartney delivered a Glastonbury headline set for the history books which included surprise appearances from Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.



As he took to the Pyramid Stage, the former Beatle became the festival's oldest solo headliner, a week after he celebrated his 80th birthday.



To mark the momentous occasion, McCartney treated the masses in the crowd to a selection of his own songs as well as beloved tracks by The Beatles and from his later group Wings.



During his more than two hour set, he played a range of classics songs including "Hey Jude," "Blackbird," "Live And Let Die," "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da" and "Get Back."



The electrifying show was further amplified as he introduced Grohl to the stage to sing "I Saw Her Standing There" and "Band On The Run."



Following Grohl, McCartney announced he had another surprise all the way from the east coast of America as Springsteen took to the stage to play "Glory Days" and "I Wanna Be Your Man" with him.



McCartney also remembered his nearest and dearest during the headline set including dedicating a piano-led version of "My Valentine" to his wife Nancy, "Something" to his Beatles' bandmate George Harrison and "Here Today" to John Lennon.



As part of the encore, through special technology which could isolate Lennon's vocals from old recordings, McCartney was able to duet The Beatles' track "I've Got A Feeling" alongside his former bandmate.



To end the historic set he sang The Beatles' song "The End" to a cheering crowd with Springsteen and Grohl also returning to provide guitar solos.



