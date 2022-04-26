Nicolas Cage says Elon Musk ruined his plans

It seems like the actor Nicolas Cage isn't exactly fond of one of the leading figures in technology in current times, Elon Musk.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, he commented that he had to thwart his dreams of constructing a film studio in Las Vegas because of Tesla's owner.

According to the report of the website Variety , the famous protagonist of Face/Off said that he had $80 million investment ready for his project, but that Twitter's new shareholder, and now the new owner, has ruined his plans.

This is because the city's people preferred to invest in the projects of Elon Musk, he said.

"Vegas has been good to me, it really has. It's both a small town and a big city. It's probably one of the most unique addresses. If you want to go to the strip and participate you can. If you want to just go with the locals and go to the cool restaurants then you can," he said, explaining his relationship with the city.

Additionally, the actor claimed that Tesla is draining all water of Las Vegas.

"I tried to get a movie studio built there and then Elon Musk came in, and all the money I got for the movie studio — I got $80 million — they put into the Tesla corporation, which then ironically drained all of the water out of the city. But I almost got it, I almost got a movie studio."