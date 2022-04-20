Gaspar Noe bags top award at Istanbul Film Festival

Argentine director Gaspar Noe has won the Golden Tulip for Vortex, his latest psychological drama, at this year's Istanbul Film Festival, organizers announced Wednesday.
The film, focusing on the last days of an aged couple suffering dementia, also received FIPRESCI Prizes at the 41st Istanbul Film Festival, which was held on April 8-20, said the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) in a statement.
Vortex premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Speaking to IndieWire, the Paris-based director, 58, explained that a recent near-death experience had "inspired a very different kind of movie."
"One year-and-a-half ago, I had a brain hemorrhage and almost died. I survived it and miraculously, I did not have any brain damage," he said.
Noe said that he spent six months watching the movies of late Japanese film master Kenji Mizoguchi (1898-1956). "It was probably the most peaceful moment of my whole life."
Noe explained that both his mother and grandmother "lost their mind … died of it."
"It's just a magical process that some of the brightest people on the planet are some of the first to lose their minds," he said. "I wanted to dedicate the movie at the beginning to all of the people who lose their minds before their lose their hearts."
An awards ceremony was held Tuesday at Istanbul's Cemal Resit Rey Concert Hall.
During the festival, films by 164 directors from 43 countries were screened over the course of a dozen days. "A total of 56 films competed in the international and national competitions of the festival," the statement added.
International Competition
Golden Tulip-Vortex / Gaspar Noe
Special Jury Prize-Mariner of the Mountains / O marinheiro das montanhas / Karim Ainouz
National Competition
Golden Tulip Best Film-Klondike / Maryna Er Gorbach
Special Jury Prize (in memory of Onat Kutlar)-Cilingir Sofrası / A Night in Four Parts / Ali Kemal Guven
Best Director-Tayfun Pirselimoglu
Best Screenplay-Nazli Elif Durlu, Ziya Demirel (Zuhal & Ela and Hilmi with Ali)
Best Actress-Ece Yuksel (Ela and Hilmi with Ali)
Best Actor-Ahmet Rifat Sungar & Baris Gonenen (Cilingir Sofrası / A Night in Four Parts)
Special Mention-Denizhan Akbaba (Ela and Hilmi with Ali)
Best Cinematography-Sviatoslav Bulakovskyi-Klondike
Best Editing-Buğra Dedeoğlu, Selda Taşkın (Zuhal)
Best Art Director-Natali Yeres (Kerr)
Best Original Score-Taner Yücel (Bana Karanlığını Anlat / Tell Me About Your Darkness)
National Documentary Competition
Best Documentary-Eat Your Catfish / Senem Tuzen, Adam Isenberg, Noah Amir Arjomand
Special Mention-Her Sey Dahil / All-In / Volkan Uce
Seyfi Teoman Best Debut Film-Zuhal / Nazli Elif Durlu
National Short Film Competition
Best Short Film-Our Ark / Deniz Tortum, Kathryn Hamilton
Special Mention-Gece Kusagı / The Night Generation / Yasemin Demirci
FIPRESCI Prizes
International Competition-Vortex / Gaspar Noe
National Competition-Ela and Hilmi with Ali / Ziya Demirel