Harry and Megan make first European public appearance for two years

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first public appearance together in Europe since quitting as senior working royals more than two years ago.



The couple arrived at the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Friday, after stopping off in the UK to visit the Queen and Prince of Wales.



They visited the Queen and met with the Prince of Wales in Windsor on Thursday, having flown in from their home in the US.



Harry and Meghan's trip to the UK came after the pair were absent from the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service in London last month.



Harry is bringing a claim against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the same degree of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.



The duke wants to bring his children to visit, but he and his family are "unable to return to his home" because it is too dangerous, his legal representative has said.



A spokesperson for Harry confirmed earlier in March that he would miss the service for his grandfather, but that he hoped to visit the Queen soon.



On Thursday night, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed they visited the Queen ahead of their appearance at the Invictus Games. Meghan's attendance at the Invictus Games for the first few days of the event was confirmed by a spokesperson for the couple on Monday.



The couple's controversial Oprah Winfrey television interview left the monarchy facing a crisis in March 2021 amid the lingering fallout from Megxit.



Harry and Meghan accused an unnamed royal of racism against their son Archie before he was born and the institution of failing to help Meghan when she was suicidal.



