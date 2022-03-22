Music lovers to enjoy sixth edition of Bozcaada Jazz Festival on Aug. 26-28

Music lovers will enjoy the sixth edition of Turkey 's Bozcaada Jazz Festival on Aug. 26-28 , the organizers 3dots and fermente announced on Tuesday.

The festival is backed by the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency.

Besides bringing together international jazz musicians of different generations, the event also includes other programs related to contemporary art and gastronomy, a statement said.