Turkish film, TV workers glad to be added to vaccination program

Professionals in the entertainment industry are pleased as Turkey expanded its coronavirus vaccination program to also cover movie and TV series production crews.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Burhan Gün, head of the Television and Cinema Producers Professional Association (TESİYAP), said they sent the Health Ministry a list of 10,000 people who are actively working in the field, excluding those who are already vaccinated within their age group or recently contracted the virus.

He said crews were "nervous" over the possibility of getting infected, were "taking tests all the time," but will be "more comfortable" after getting inoculated.

Stressing the importance of vaccination to curb the spread of the virus, Gün said they will ask famous actors to encourage the society to get vaccinated.

Turkey has administered over 31.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching the drive in mid-January.