British actor Paul Ritter dies at 54

British actor Paul Ritter died at the age of 54, his agent said in a statement Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night," the statement said.

The star of Friday Night Dinner died of brain tumor at home "with his family by his side."

Ritter had also performed as Anatoly Dyatlov in the multi-award winning Chernobyl in 2019.

He also starred in various other films, including the Half-Blood Prince and Quantum of Solace.

The statement said: "Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly."