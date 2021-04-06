Israeli fire leaves Palestinian man dead, wife injured in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian man was shot dead and his wife was injured by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.

The man died "after sustaining head wounds from live fire in Bir Nabala (in the occupied West Bank) ... and his wife suffered bullet wounds to her back," the ministry said.

The Palestinians' official Wafa news agency said the shooting took place at dawn as the couple were travelling in their car.

A ministry statement said the man was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition and was later pronounced dead, while his wife was in a stable condition.

According to the official Wafa news agency, Israeli forces opened fire on the couple's car in the village of Bir Nabala, northwest of Jerusalem.



Wafa identified the dead man as Osama Sidqi Mansur, 42, citing local sources.

Wafa said Israeli forces raided the village early morning, triggering clashes with local residents.

The news agency said there had been clashes between Palestinian residents and the Israeli army in the Bir Nabala area on Monday evening.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.