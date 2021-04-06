Saudi-Israeli normalization plan ultimate treachery - Muslim group

Saudi Arabia's apparent plan to normalize relations with Israel "is the ultimate treachery," a group of Muslim organizations in Malaysia said on Tuesday.

The move for "close relations between the two countries … deserves no praise but strong condemnation," the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations said in a statement.

The president of the organization Mohamad Azmi Abdul Hamid said he was "surprised" by the Saudi foreign minister's statement that ties between Riyadh and Tel Aviv will bring "tremendous benefits to the region."

In an interview with an American news channel last week, Faisal Bin Farhan al-Saud said the move "would be extremely helpful economically, socially, and from a security perspective."

He said the plan "depends to a large extent on the progress of the peace process" and could be achieved only after the creation of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Azmi dismissed the Saudi official's remarks as "absolutely outrageous and complete nonsense."

"The move by Saudi Arabia to normalize [relations] with Israel is the ultimate treachery, not only to the Palestinian struggle but to the whole Ummah."

The group said it rejects the notion of Saudi Arabia or any Muslim state being subservient to Israel, urging all Muslim countries "not to be subdued into accepting normalization deals."

"They should remain united and steadfast in the struggle to free Palestine," Azmi stated.



