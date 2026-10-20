First green star discovered 280 light-years away

Astronomers have discovered the first star that appears green due to the interaction of sodium in its atmosphere with light, located approximately 280 light-years from Earth.

The white dwarf, named WD J1330+6435, located in the Milky Way Galaxy in the direction of the Draco constellation, emits a yellowish-green light, unlike the usual star colors.

Researchers state that rocky material remaining from the star's surrounding planetary system has mixed into the star's outer layers.

Sodium, found among these materials, interacts with helium atoms in the star's extremely dense atmosphere.

This interaction changes the wavelengths of light absorbed by sodium, causing the star to appear greenish.

As part of the research, the colors of 151 white dwarfs approximately 65 light-years from Earth were examined.

Scientists determined that some carbon-rich white dwarfs can appear in salmon pink or purple hues.

White dwarfs are formed from the dense cores left behind by Sun-like stars at the end of their lives.

The study reveals that the colors of these stars depend not only on their temperature but also on the chemical composition of their atmospheres. The research was published in the journal RAS Techniques and Instruments.