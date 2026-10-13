6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Panama

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Central American country of Panama on Monday.

The epicenter was located 18 kilometers (11 miles) west of the town of Rio Grande, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the capital Panama City, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Initial assessments by the country's civil protection agency found that the earthquake caused no casualties or property damage.

On Oct. 9, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Panama left 30 people injured and hundreds homeless.





