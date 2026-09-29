LEBRON JAMES DISMISSES RETIREMENT TALK, SAYS HES LIVING IN THE MOMENT

LeBron James declined to speculate about retirement Monday as he prepares for his record-extending 24th NBA season, saying he is focused on the present following his move to the Philadelphia 76ers.

"I'm not going to speak to the future right now; I'd be doing myself a disservice," the 41-year-old said at the Sixers' media day.

"I'm just living in the moment, especially knowing where I am in my career.

"Me trying to focus on what my future looks like, I wouldn't be giving myself grace. I'm more in the present now, understanding that I'm in year 24 ... I just like being in the moment, and we'll see what happens."

He joined Philadelphia this summer on a two-year, $8 million contract after earning $52.6 million in his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers, taking the biggest pay cut in NBA history.

- 'I didn't leave my family to lose in second round'

James also made clear that he expects to compete for another NBA championship in Philadelphia.

"I hope that I can bring that experience, bring that knowledge, bring the blueprint to the guys that's trying to accomplish some things that they haven't done in their career," he said.

"I've seen everything that this league has to offer on the floor and off the floor, so I hope that every single day with my approach to the game, approach to the work, that it can translate to every single guy."

James said he expects the Sixers to contend deep into the postseason.

"I didn't leave my family to lose in the second round," he said. "I know that for sure. Work needs to be done, and I'm ready to get to work."

Philadelphia finished 45-37 last season before being swept in the second round of the playoffs by the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks.

The Sixers have not won an NBA championship since 1983.

James, widely known as "King James," is the NBA's all-time leading scorer, a four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP.

Before joining Philadelphia, he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers.



