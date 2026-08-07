Four penguins at Japanese zoo die from avian malaria

All four Humboldt penguins that died last month at a zoo in northeastern Japan succumbed to avian malaria, an investigation commissioned by the facility has found, local media reported on Friday.

Yagiyama Zoological Park in Sendai said the findings came after researchers at Iwate University investigated the deaths, which occurred between July 9 and 19, according to Kyodo News.

The first penguin to die was a male named Aramasa.

According to the zoo, none of the penguins showed signs of illness until the day before they died, highlighting how rapidly avian malaria can progress.

The mosquito-borne disease is not contagious to humans.

The zoo said it has no immediate plans to acquire new penguins and will instead focus on preventing a recurrence before reopening the exhibit.

Planned measures include redesigning the enclosure to reduce standing water where mosquitoes can breed.

Humboldt penguins, native to the Pacific coasts of Peru and Chile, are well adapted to relatively warm climates and are commonly exhibited in zoos across Japan.



