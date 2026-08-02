Death toll in Ceuta migration crisis rises to 72

The death toll from the migration crisis in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta has risen to 72, while more than 48,300 migrants have returned to Morocco, Spanish public broadcaster RTVE reported Sunday.

Rescue teams have recovered the bodies of 72 people who drowned while trying to swim from Morocco to Ceuta, one of Spain's North African enclaves.

Spanish authorities on Saturday installed a 500-meter (1,640-foot) sea barrier at the Tarajal border area to prevent further irregular crossings.

The autonomous city has gradually begun returning to normal, although security forces continued searching neighborhoods for migrants who remain in the city. Many of those returning to Morocco have done so voluntarily.

Authorities also escorted groups of migrants to the Tarajal border crossing, where they are returning to Morocco.

In the separate Spanish enclave of Melilla, 224 kilometers (140 miles) east of Ceuta, authorities temporarily slowed traffic at the Beni-Enzar border crossing after detecting an attempted irregular border crossing at the fence. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic later resumed gradually as the situation improved.

Spain's National Institute of Health Management said the number of migrants who had received medical treatment in Ceuta had risen to 1,149.

One seriously injured person was awaiting transfer to mainland Spain.

Spain's Interior Ministry estimates that more than 50,000 migrants entered Ceuta irregularly on Thursday, with departures to Morocco continuing.

The migration crisis is set to be discussed by EU justice and interior ministers at a meeting on Tuesday.



