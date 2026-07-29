French DJ Kavinsky, known for ‘Nightcall,’ dies at 50

French DJ Kavinsky performs on stage during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, in the outskirts of Paris, on September 8, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

French DJ Kavinsky, best known internationally for his electro track "Nightcall," has died at the age of 50, French broadcaster BFMTV reported Wednesday.

The artist, whose real name was Vincent Belorgey, was found dead at his home in Paris on Tuesday evening.

The Paris prosecutor's office told BFMTV that an investigation had been opened to determine the cause and circumstances of his death. Authorities said first responders found no suspicious evidence at the scene.

Kavinsky began making music in the early 2000s and released his debut EP, "Teddy Boy," in 2006. He later opened for French electronic duo Daft Punk during their 2007 tour.

Released in 2010, Nightcall gained international recognition after featuring in the opening sequence of the 2011 film "Drive," starring Ryan Gosling.

The track gained renewed attention when Kavinsky performed it with Belgian singer Angele and French band Phoenix during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

French Culture Minister Catherine Pegard said the country had lost "one of its most unique voices," adding that his music would continue to resonate across generations and borders. He posted the tribute on US social media company X.

President Emmanuel Macron also paid tribute, writing: "Kavinsky, French pride forever."