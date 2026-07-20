Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 5,208

The death toll from last month's back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela climbed to 5,208, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Sunday.

Rodriguez posted a table on the US social media platform X indicating that 16,740 people were injured in the powerful tremors.

He said authorities have assisted 128,324 families and established 107 temporary camps housing 23,820 people.

The government also recorded 1,388 aftershocks.

Venezuela's Environment Ministry has announced progress in the environmental recovery plan launched to restore coastal areas of La Guaira, one of the regions hardest hit by the earthquakes.

In a statement posted on the ministry's official Instagram account, authorities said native plant species will be introduced to help restore the coastline's ecological balance and rehabilitate the local ecosystem.

Minister of Popular Power for Ecosocialism Nelson Rodriguez said the twin earthquakes generated an estimated 2.106 million tons of debris in the affected area.

He noted that the estimate was produced using a modeling study conducted jointly by the Venezuelan government and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The twin earthquakes, registering magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, struck the South American nation on June 24.



