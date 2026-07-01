Wildfire kills 2 in Greek port city of Thessaloniki

A wildfire that swept through Greece's Northern Macedonia region killed two people in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, local media reported Wednesday morning.

The victims were a 65-year-old man and a 12-year-old, believed to be his son, reported public broadcaster ERT.

Firefighters first discovered the man's body in the house's yard and then the son's inside the house, it said.

It is unknown why the two people failed to leave in time, despite warnings, it said, adding that there were beehives and crops on the family's large estate, so they may have been trying to save their property when the fire approached.