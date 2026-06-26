NO SURVIVORS AS FIREFIGHTING PLANE CRASHES IN CANADAS NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

Three people were killed after a plane supporting wildfire suppression operations crashed in Canada's Northwest Territories, with no survivors found at the scene, authorities said on Thursday.

According to CTV News, the Turbo Commander 690 aircraft, operating as a bird dog plane that coordinates aerial firefighting operations, crashed Wednesday evening about 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of Fort Simpson.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said three people were on board and no survivors were found. The force said they were assisting in recovering the bodies, while the Transportation Safety Board of Canada deployed investigators to determine the cause of the crash. The Northwest Territories coroner's service is also taking part in the investigation.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was deeply saddened by the deaths of the pilot and two firefighters, offering his condolences to their families, friends and the wider community.

Buffalo Airways, which operated the aircraft, confirmed that one of its aerial firefighting pilots died while battling the wildfire.

Northwest Territories Fire said the aircraft had been supporting suppression efforts on the out-of-control Marten Hills wildfire, which began Tuesday.

The agency said it was grieving alongside the victims' families, friends, colleagues and the broader wildfire community, adding that those who lost their lives in the line of duty would be honored in accordance with their families' wishes.



