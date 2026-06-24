Olympic champion Miller denies allegations of possession drug

Olympic champion Bode Miller has publicly denied the allegations of possession drug.



The 48-year-old former alpine skiing racer was arrested earlier this month for possession of psilocybin mushrooms and pleaded not guilty to two counts of drug possession, according to court documents cited by ABC. He was released on a $5,000 cash bond.



Miller wrote on Instagram late on Tuesday that he was pulled over by police on a highway in the US state of Idaho.



"My friend, who was travelling with me, had a small amount of cannabis and a cannabis pipe in his possession, which I was unaware of," he added.



Idaho has strict drug laws. States such as Colorado and Oregon, on the other hand, have legalized the use of psilocybin for therapeutic purposes.



Miller is considered as one of the greatest alpine skiers in US history. He is a six-time Olympic medallist and two-time overall World Cup champion. He won Olympic super combined gold in Vancouver in 2010.



