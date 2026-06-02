6 killed in shooting spree in US state of Iowa

Six people were killed in a shooting spree Monday in the US state of Iowa, police said, with the suspected gunman also dying from a self‑inflicted gunshot wound as officers confronted him.

The series of homicides occurred at two residences and a business in Muscatine, the Muscatine Police Department said in a statement.

Police said four of the victims were found dead inside the same residence.

Preliminary findings indicate that the shootings stemmed from a domestic‑related dispute. All of the victims are believed to be family members of the deceased suspect, police said.

Authorities received reports of the shooting at approximately 12.12 p.m. local time (1712GMT), and responding officers from the Muscatine Police Department discovered all four victims deceased when they arrived.

Police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland of Muscatine. Investigators said he had already left the residence before officers reached the scene.

Authorities tracked him down to the Riverfront Trail near a pedestrian bridge, where he turned the gun on himself while being confronted by police.

Detectives found information suggesting there might be more victims. They subsequently found two additional men who appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. One victim was discovered at a separate residence, while the other was located at a nearby business.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Detectives continue to process multiple crime scenes and conduct interviews, police said.





