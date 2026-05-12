Blast kills nine people in north-western Pakistan

At least nine people were killed in a powerful blast in Pakistan's volatile province bordering Afghanistan, officials said on Tuesday.



"At least nine people have been killed and another 25 wounded in the blast," Naveed Ullah, a local government official told dpa. The incident took place in Lakki Marwat district of the north-western province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



He said that the nature of the blast was not yet known, though local media reports suggested it was a suicide bombing. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.



Just last weekend, at least 15 police officers were killed in a suicide attack in the province. According to official reports, the assault triggered a fierce gun battle.



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan, has repeatedly been the scene of attacks by the Pakistani Taliban. Militants from the Islamic State group are also active in the region.