Over half of Americans say their finances are worsening: Poll

More than half of Americans are saying that their financial situation is worsening, with many concerned about covering their monthly bills, a Gallup poll showed on Tuesday.

The poll said that Americans' financial outlook in 2026 is "historically poor," with a record 55% now saying their financial situation is getting worse, up from to last year's 53%, and 2024's 47%.

This marked the fifth consecutive year more Americans say their finances are worsening rather than improving, the poll said, adding that only similar period when the majority felt their finances were worsening was during the Great Recession in 2007-2009.

As many as 62% worry about not having enough money for retirement while 60% are being unable to cover medical costs in the event of a serious accident or illness, the poll said, adding that 54% worry about their investment returns and maintaining their standard of living.

Meanwhile, nearly half are concerned about routine healthcare costs, while 41% worry about paying their normal monthly bills and 40% about affording college.

"Overall, affordability concerns dominate this year's list, with combined mentions of inflation, energy, housing and healthcare costs — along with college expenses, transportation costs and childcare — far exceeding all other types of financial concerns," the poll said.

Recent increases in consumer prices have caused financial hardships for about 55% of those polled, the survey said. About 13% cited rising oil and gas prices as a concern, up 10 percentage points from a year earlier.