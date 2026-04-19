Major fire burns down 200 houses in floating Malaysian village

Authorities launched a rescue and relief operation after a major fire swept through a floating village in Malaysia early Sunday, burning down hundreds of houses, local media reported.

At least 200 houses were burned down by the blaze in Kampung Bahagia, a floating village in the coastal city of Sandakan, local English daily the Malay Mail reported.

There were no reports of casualties.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was shocked when he learned of the fire, with the federal government and Sabag state government coordinating basic assistance and temporary accommodation for the victims.

Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station Chief Jimmy Lagung said that dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene after the station got a call about the fire at 1.32 am Sunday (1732GMT Saturday).

Datuk Walter Kenson, head of the Sandakan District Disaster Management Committee, said examination of the village found the homes of the affected residents "are no longer safe to live in."



