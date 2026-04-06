4 killed in Alabama car crash after police pursuit

Four people were killed after a vehicle being pursued by police went off the road and struck a tree in the southeastern US state of Alabama, CBS News reported, citing authorities.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) spokesperson Amanda Wasden, the group was traveling in a 2022 Hyundai Elantra and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The incident occurred late Friday on a rural road in Pike County in southeast Alabama as the driver attempted to flee from ALEA highway patrol officers.

Wasden said the incident remains under investigation and did not provide details on what prompted the pursuit.

Authorities said the driver and two passengers, including a 17-year-old, were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle. A third passenger remained inside the car. All four people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Tykevious D. Russaw of Eufaula. The passengers were identified as 27-year-old Robert D. Hall and 24-year-old Quamay Richardson, both from Clayton. The identity of the teenage passenger was not released.





