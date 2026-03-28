Masked group ransacks town hall in southern France

The premises of Fresnes town hall in France's Val-de-Marne department were ransacked on Friday evening by a group of around 20 masked individuals.

"Last night, a break-in occurred inside the town hall of Fresnes, and damage was caused by several individuals," Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced Saturday on the US social media platform X.

Reaffirming that all efforts are being made to identify and apprehend those responsible, Nunez described the incident as an "attack" on the French Republic.

According to police sources cited by Le Figaro, the group fired mortars at the building's front before breaking down the front door and entering the premises. Several rooms were reportedly vandalized, and furniture was damaged.

After fleeing, they also vandalized the exterior of a driving school and a bank.

An investigation into "damage to public property" has been launched, but no arrests have been made so far.

The attack occurred on the eve of the installation of the new center-right Les Republicains (LR) municipal team, which defeated the outgoing left-wing majority in last Sunday's elections.



