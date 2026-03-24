French agriculture minister unveils measures to support farmers amid soaring energy prices

French Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard on Tuesday unveiled measures to support farmers amid soaring energy prices due to Middle East tensions.

"Today, we are announcing the deferral of MSA (farmers' social security) contributions and certain tax obligations. We are introducing a short-term fuel loan to ease cash flow pressures for those most affected by the increase in off-road diesel (GNR)," Genevard told broadcaster BFM TV.

She also announced structural loans totaling up to €500 million (about $579 million) for certain sectors.

"We also need to look ahead. At its core, this crisis reveals vulnerabilities, particularly our dependence on fertilizers, which are, of course, absolutely essential," Genevard also noted.

A regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





