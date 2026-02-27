Kenyan man charged with trafficking youths to fight for Russia in Ukraine war

A Kenyan man has been charged with human trafficking for allegedly recruiting young Kenyans to fight for the Russian army in the war in Ukraine, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said Thursday.

Festus Arasa Omwamba, 33, the director of Global Face Limited, appeared before a Nairobi court accused of recruiting 22 Kenyan youths to travel to Russia for exploitation through deception.



He pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Gideon Kiage.

Prosecutors told the court the alleged recruitment took place on various dates between Dec. 1, 2024 and Sept. 24, 2025 at Great Wall Gardens in Athi River, a major, high-density residential gated community located in the Mavoko sub-county of Machakos County, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) southeast of Nairobi.

Authorities said the victims were lured with promises of employment opportunities before being trafficked abroad.

According to the prosecution, the 22 victims were rescued in Athi River on Sept. 24, 2025 during an operation by security agencies.

Investigators told the court that three others who had already traveled to Russia later returned with injuries after allegedly finding themselves on the front lines of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Prosecutor Kennedy Amwayi told the court that the suspect should remain in custody because of the seriousness of the case and the risk of fleeing.

The court ordered the accused to remain in police custody pending the hearing of his bond and bail application.

The case comes amid growing concern in Kenya over recruitment networks targeting citizens with overseas job offers linked to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Authorities have confirmed that some Kenyans have been killed in the conflict and have cautioned citizens to exercise extreme care when considering job opportunities abroad.





