Grossglockner tragedy: Boyfriend on trial for fatal negligence

One year after the death of 33-year-old Kerstin G., who froze to death on Austria's highest mountain, Grossglockner, her boyfriend is facing trial for causing death by gross negligence.

The incident occurred on January 19, 2025, when Thomas P. is accused of leaving his exhausted girlfriend near the summit during a storm and going to seek help. According to the indictment, the defendant was considered the responsible guide for the tour due to being a far more experienced climber than his partner. Prosecutors claim Thomas P. failed to cancel the tour in time and delayed calling for help.

A report lists nine mistakes by the defendant, from tour planning to equipment selection. He allegedly allowed the climb despite his girlfriend lacking sufficient experience for a challenging winter ascent. Other allegations include starting the climb two hours late, not bringing adequate emergency bivouac equipment, and letting the woman use snowboard boots unsuitable for high-altitude climbing.

DEFENSE CLAIMS A TRAGIC ACCIDENT

Defense lawyer Karl Jelinek said the defendant denies the charges, arguing it was a tragic accident. They claim the couple planned the tour together, both were in good physical condition, and their equipment was adequate. On the day of the climb, wind speeds reached 74 km/h, with a perceived temperature of –20°C. The defense says the couple felt fine until the woman suddenly showed signs of exhaustion near the summit.

CAMERA FOOTAGE AND FINAL MOMENTS

Webcams on the mountain captured the couple continuing the climb by flashlight. The defendant reportedly called mountain police at night, but the content of the call is unclear. Authorities claim Thomas P. silenced his phone and did not respond to subsequent calls, while the defense insists he went over the summit to find help from another side.

Kerstin G. died alone in the freezing cold, and prosecutors allege Thomas P. did not use equipment such as a thermal rescue blanket to protect her.

If convicted, Thomas P. could face up to three years in prison. The outcome of this case could set a precedent regarding personal responsibility and companion duties in mountaineering.