US House minority leader accuses Republicans of failing on affordability

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Monday that Americans are facing an affordability crisis and accused President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans of failing to address the country's economic challenges.

"Notwithstanding what Donald Trump continues to say, the affordability crisis in America is very real. It is a clear and present danger to the economic well-being of working-class Americans, middle class Americans, and everyday Americans.

"Donald Trump and Republicans have failed the country when it comes to the economy," Jeffries said at a news conference on Capitol Hill.

The affordability crisis in the US is "very real," he added.

Jeffries argued that the Republicans have failed America also on health care and immigration enforcement.

The Democratic leader also leveled sharp criticism at Trump and his allies, accusing them of corruption and self-enrichment. Jeffries described what he called "the most corrupt administration in American history," alleging that Trump and his associates were engaged in "the largest pay-to-play scheme ever seen."

According to Jeffries, the focus on personal and political gain has come at the expense of policies aimed at lowering the cost of living.

"Instead of actually addressing the affordability crisis or driving down the high cost of living, they are focused on enriching themselves, their family members and their friends," he said.





