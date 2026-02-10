Moldovan prime minister arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit

Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu on Tuesday arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

In a statement through the US social media company X, the official said he plans to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Yulia Svyrydenko, as well as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Arrived in Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and PM Ylia Svyrydenk. On behalf of the people of Moldova, I bring a clear message of solidarity," he said.

Munteanu further said: "We stand with Ukraine as neighbors and friends, united in our commitment to a just and lasting peace and to our shared EU future."

He also published a photo from the meeting with Svyrydenko.

Ukraine has yet to release any statement regarding the visit.



