Earthquake strikes near Russia’s Novorossiysk, no damage reported

An earthquake struck about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Russia's southern port city of Novorossiysk on Tuesday, officials said.

Novorossiysk Mayor Andrey Kravchenko said on Telegram that the quake caused no damage to infrastructure.

"Information about underground tremors has been received by the Unified Duty Dispatch Service from monitoring centers," Kravchenko said. "The tremors were recorded approximately 30 kilometers from the city at a depth of over 20 kilometers. There is no damage to infrastructure facilities."

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8.

The regional operational headquarters said on Telegram that residents felt the tremors in Novorossiysk and the nearby city of Anapa.



