TÜRKIYES INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION UP MONTH-ON-MONTH IN DECEMBER 2025

Türkiye's industrial production posted a monthly increase of 1.2% in December 2025, while it declined on a yearly basis, official figures showed on Tuesday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed that all sub sectors saw increases on a monthly basis, while the highest increase was seen in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index.

Mining and quarrying index increased by 1.3%, and manufacturing index rose by 1% month-on-month in December.

On a yearly basis, mining and quarrying index increased by 1.9%, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index went up by 2.4%, but manufacturing index decreased by 2.7%.





