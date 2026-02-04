Four major eruptions on the Sun in a row

The process began on February 1st UTC at 12:33 with an X1.0 intensity flare. Approximately 11 hours later, at 23:37, another massive flare of X8.1 intensity occurred.



The activity continued on February 2nd, with two more flares recorded at X2.8 and X1.6 intensity, respectively. Among solar flares, "X-class" ones are considered the strongest the Sun can produce. The X8.1 intensity flare in the recent event is not only the strongest recorded since October 2024 but also ranks as the 19th strongest flare in recorded history.



All these flares originated from a newly emerged sunspot group on the Sun's surface, designated "RGN 4366." The Earth-facing position of this group increases the likelihood of high-energy particle events and Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) in the coming days.

Coronal Mass Ejections are massive clouds of plasma ejected from the Sun. When these clouds interact with Earth's magnetic field, they can lead to two main outcomes:

Visual Spectacle: They cause the formation of mesmerizing aurora (northern and southern lights) in the sky.

Technological Risks: They can disrupt satellite operations, cause fluctuations in power grids, and interrupt communication technologies.

Although the Sun has passed the most active phase of its 11-year cycle, scientists predict that such "exciting" events could continue until the new cycle begins around 2030.