68th Grammy Awards find their owners

The 68th Grammy Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, were hosted by renowned comedian Trevor Noah.

Among the biggest awards of the night, Billie Eilish won "Song of the Year" with "Wildflower," while "Record of the Year" went to "Luther," a collaboration between Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Bad Bunny's album "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" took home "Album of the Year."

Olivia Dean won "Best New Artist," and in the pop music categories, Lady Gaga stood out with her album "Mayhem."

Gaga received "Best Pop Vocal Album" and also "Best Dance/Pop Recording" for "Abracadabra." "Best Music Video" was awarded to Doechii's "Anxiety."

In the rap categories, Kendrick Lamar was the most prominent name of the night. The artist won "Best Rap Album" for "GNX," "Best Rap Song" for "TV Off," and "Best Melodic Rap Performance" for "Luther."



In alternative music, The Cure won "Best Alternative Music Album" for "Songs Of A Lost World," while in the Rock music category, "Best Rock Album" was awarded to Turnstile for their work "Never Enough."



In the field of film and television soundtracks, Ludwig Göransson won "Best Film/TV Soundtrack Album" for the film "Sinners." The song "Golden," featured in the film "K-Pop Demon Hunters," won "Best Song Written for Visual Media," marking a first in this category.