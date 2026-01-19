5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir

A strong 5.7 magnitude earthquake on Monday struck the northwestern parts of the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GEOFON).

It added that the tremor jolted the region at around 0621GMT.

The Indian Center for Seismology also confirmed that the tremor of a 5.7 magnitude quake jolted the Ladakh region, formerly part of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck some 50 kilometers (around 31 miles) north-northwest of Barishal, Pakistan.

"A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan's northern region, with its epicenter located in northeast Kashmir at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.3 miles), approximately 80 kilometers (49 miles) from Gilgit," the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

There were no reports of any damage when the last reports came in.





