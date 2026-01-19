2 killed in northern China factory blast

A powerful explosion at a factory in China's northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region killed two people, left eight missing and injured 84 others, local authorities said.

The blast occurred at around 3 pm local time (2300GMT) at the facility operated by Baogang United Steel in western Baotou after a 650-cubic-meter spherical tank containing saturated water and steam exploded, Lin Li, executive vice mayor of Baotou, told a news briefing, according to Xinhua.

A total of 84 people are receiving hospital treatment, including five in serious condition, while the remaining injured sustained minor wounds such as facial injuries and soft tissue contusions, Lin said. All injured were reported to be in stable condition, with care led by senior medical specialists from the autonomous region.

Rescue operations were ongoing, with an emergency command center coordinating teams from emergency management, fire services, public security, health authorities and market supervision departments.

Production at the plant has been suspended, and authorities ordered a citywide safety inspection of industrial and trade enterprises.

Environmental monitoring was also underway, with officials reporting no adverse impact on surrounding air or soil, while utility services and residential heating remained unaffected.

An investigation team formed by the autonomous region is examining the cause of the explosion and potential liability. Legal measures have been taken against individuals linked to the company, authorities said.





