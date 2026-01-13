Airbus delivers 793 aircraft in 2025, lifts backlog to record high

European aerospace giant Airbus delivered 793 commercial aircraft to 91 customers worldwide in 2025 despite a challenging operating environment, the company said on Monday.



This total was higher than the 766 aircraft delivered in 2024 and 735 in 2023, showing steady progress in their key programmes.



Single-aisle jets again dominated deliveries. Airbus handed over 607 A320-series aircraft and 93 A220 jets during the year.



In the widebody category, the company delivered 36 A330 aircraft and 57 A350s.



The strong delivery performance was matched by robust commercial activity. Airbus racked up 1,000 new gross orders in its commercial aircraft business in 2025, keeping the book-to-bill ratio above one.



Because of this, the company's order backlog hit a new record at the end of the year with 8,754 aircraft, showing that there is still strong global demand for what Airbus offers.



The widebody backlog alone reached a historic 1,124 aircraft, reflecting a growing interest in long-haul and next-gen aircraft.



Throughout the year, Airbus celebrated some significant deliveries and welcomed new operators for the A220, A321XLR, A330neo and A350-1000 in various regions.



The company also managed to secure repeat orders and bring in new customers for both single-aisle and widebody models.



Airbus is set to announce its full-year financial results for 2025 on February 19.



