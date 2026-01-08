Human fossils dating 773,000 years ago discovered in Morocco

Human fossils dating approximately 773,000 years have been discovered in a cave in the suburbs of Casablanca in western Morocco, according to the Culture Ministry.

The ministry said in a statement on US social media company X that the fossils provide unprecedented data about a critical period in human evolution.

It said the remains of human ancestors discovered in a cave at the Thomas I quarry near Casablanca include several adult and child jawbones, dental remains and post-cranial fragments.

According to the ministry, detailed analyses have made it possible to date the remains to around 773,000 years ago, strengthening Morocco's and North Africa's position in understanding the deep roots of human history.