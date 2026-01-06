Saltwater fish fetches record $3.2M in auction at Tokyo market

A saltwater fish sold for a record 510.3 million yen ($3.2 million) at the first auction of the year at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market Monday.

The 243-kilogram (536-pound) bluefin tuna, caught off the coast of Oma in Aomori prefecture in northeastern Japan, was purchased by Kiyomura Corp., the Tokyo-based operator of popular sushi restaurant chain Sushizanmai.

"The year's first tuna brings good luck. We hope as many people as possible can enjoy it and feel energized," said Kiyomura President Kiyoshi Kimura, according to Kyodo News Agency.

The tuna will be sliced at Sushizanmai's Tsukiji flagship branch and sent out to its locations across the country. Despite the record price, the company announced that it will sell the tuna at the regular price to customers.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, this year's winning bid was the highest since data on comparable auctions became available in 1999.

The auction featured a variety of tuna and was marked by energetic interactions between bidders and sellers. It also drew numerous foreign tourists who came to witness the yearly event.

Bidders traditionally spend large amounts at the first auction of the year, as it is believed to bring good fortune and offers restaurants a chance to capitalize on the marketing opportunity.





