 Contact Us
News Life Train fire kills 1 in southern India

Train fire kills 1 in southern India

A passenger was killed after a fire broke out in the Tata-Ernakulam Express at Elamanchili station in Andhra Pradesh, Indian Railways said, while two coaches were damaged and passengers were safely evacuated. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Anadolu Agency LIFE
Published December 29,2025
Subscribe
TRAIN FIRE KILLS 1 IN SOUTHERN INDIA

A man was killed after a fire broke out in a passenger train in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

The fire that erupted in the Tata-Ernakulam express at the state's Elamanchili railway station early Monday morning was extinguished, Indian Railways said in a statement.

Officials said that the fire damaged two coaches of the train, and the passengers were safely evacuated.

Satya Yesubabu, a senior railway police official, told reporters that one passenger died while rescuing himself during the train fire incident.

"Forensic science laboratory teams are gathering evidence for further probe," he said.