Train fire kills 1 in southern India

A man was killed after a fire broke out in a passenger train in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

The fire that erupted in the Tata-Ernakulam express at the state's Elamanchili railway station early Monday morning was extinguished, Indian Railways said in a statement.

Officials said that the fire damaged two coaches of the train, and the passengers were safely evacuated.

Satya Yesubabu, a senior railway police official, told reporters that one passenger died while rescuing himself during the train fire incident.

"Forensic science laboratory teams are gathering evidence for further probe," he said.





