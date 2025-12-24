British boy, 13, stabbed to death in Portugal, reports say

A 13-year-old British boy has reportedly been stabbed to death in Portugal.



The country's Judicial Police said it is investigating the stabbing deaths of the teenager, who was identified by local media as a British national, and the alleged perpetrator, who police say was the former partner of his mother.



The mother "was found by authorities showing signs of having been restrained and assaulted, and was subsequently taken to the nearest hospital", police said in a statement.



"Both the alleged assailant and the minor presented several injuries caused by a bladed weapon but, despite vital signs still being detectable, death was declared at the scene moments later."



Police said the GNR (National Republican Guard) responded to the incident in the city of Tomar after receiving an alert about what appeared to be a domestic violence situation.



"Inside the house, there was a strong smell of gas which, moments later, resulted in an explosion that injured one of the GNR officers," the police statement said.



"The alleged perpetrator had already served a prison sentence for aggravated homicide, and the family had been flagged following domestic violence cases registered in 2022 and 2023."



The Foreign Office said in a statement: "We are in contact with the local authorities following an incident in Portugal, and stand ready to provide consular support."



